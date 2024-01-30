CANADA STOCKS-Healthcare stocks drag TSX lower at open

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, pulled down by healthcare stocks, while investors turned cautious ahead of Big Tech earnings in the U.S., domestic GDP data and Federal Reserve's rate decision later this week.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 31.84 points, or 0.15%, at 21,168.22.

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru)

((Purvi.Agarwal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.