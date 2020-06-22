CANADA STOCKS-Gold miners lift TSX higher amid fears of recovery delays

US Markets
Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday as precious metal miners gained even though the broader sentiment remained fragile due to fears of a setback to global business activity against the backdrop of rising coronavirus cases.

* The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global cases of virus infections on Sunday, raising concerns about a slower-than-expected economic recovery.

* At 10:17 a.m. ET (14:17 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 38.94 points, or 0.25%, at 15,513.14.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 3.1% as gold futures GCc1 rose 1% due to a rise in perceived safe-haven demand amid a surge in virus cases. GOL/

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.4% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.1%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.7%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.7%.

* On the TSX, 82 issues were higher, while 138 issues declined for a 1.68-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 23.72 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX was Westshore Terminals Investment Corp <WTE.TO>, which jumped 8.7% after Scotiabank raised the target price of the stock.

* Its gains were followed by Pan American Silver Corp <PAAS.TO>, which rose 8.3%.

* WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust <WIR_u.TO> fell 5.1%, the most on the TSX, followed by second biggest decliner was MEG Energy Corp <MEG.TO>, down 3.2%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO>, down 1.1% and Kinross Gold Corp <K.TO>, up 6.7%.

* The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 22 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 55.80 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

