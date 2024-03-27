News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-Gold miners lift TSX at open

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

March 27, 2024 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

March 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in precious metals miners, while Alamos Gold rose after announcing its merger deal with smaller rival Argonaut.

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Index .GSPTSE was up 47.87 points, or 0.22%, at 21,960.39.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

