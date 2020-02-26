CANADA STOCKS-Futures trade in the green as spot gold rises

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures edged higher on Wednesday, supported by spot gold, as the coronavirus scare triggered flows towards the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.5% to $1,644.30 per ounce by 1217 GMT.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday alerted Americans to begin preparing for the spread of coronavirus in the United States after infections surfaced in several more countries.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.23% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX .GSPTSE closed down 2.19% to 17,177.37 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.14% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.01% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.04%. .N

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO reported better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by gains in its capital markets business and as it set aside lesser money to cover bad loans.

Bank of Montreal BMO.TO: RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform

George Weston Ltd WN.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$126 from C$121

Secure Energy Services Inc SES.TO: CIBC cuts to neutral from outperformer

Gold futures GCc2: $1646.7; -0.02% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $49.17; -1.46% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $53.76; -2.17% O/R

0800 Build permits R number for Jan: Prior 1.551 mln

0800 Build permits R change mm for Jan: Prior 9.2%

1000 New home sales-units for Jan: Expected 0.710 mln; Prior 0.694 mln

1000 New home sales change mm for Jan: Expected 3.5%; Prior -0.4%

($1= C$1.33)

