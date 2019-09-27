CANADA STOCKS-Futures tick higher on trade hopes

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged up on Friday, as U.S.-China trade optimism boosted investor sentiment.

China's top diplomat said on Thursday that China was willing to buy more U.S. products, and trade talks would yield results if both sides "take more enthusiastic measures" to show goodwill and reduce "pessimistic language" in their trade dispute.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.07% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data on budget balance for July is due at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 0.04% to 16,790.40 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.25% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.32% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.3%. .N

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp LIF.TO: CIBC initiates coverage with outperformer rating and price target of C$35

BRP Inc DOO.TO: Citigroup raises price target to C$59 from C$54

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP BEP_u.TO: Scotiabank raises price target to C$40 from C$36; rating sector perform

Gold futures GCc2: $1,495.3; -1.08% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $55.78; -1.12% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $61.81; -1.48% O/R

0830 Personal income mm for Aug: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.1%

0830 Personal consumption real mm for Aug: Prior 0.4%

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Aug: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.6%

0830 Core PCE price index mm for Aug: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.2%

0830 Core PCE price index yy for Aug: Expected 1.8%; Prior 1.6%

0830 PCE price index mm for Aug: Prior 0.2%

0830 PCE price index yy for Aug: Prior 1.4%

0830 Durable goods for Aug: Expected -1.0%; Prior 2.0%

0830 Durable goods excluding transport for Aug: Expected 0.2%; Prior -0.4%

0830 Durable goods excluding defense mm for Aug: Prior 1.3%

0830 Nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft for Aug: Expected 0.0%; Prior 0.2%

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Sep: Expected 92.0; Prior 92.0

1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Sep: Prior 106.9

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Sep: Prior 82.4

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation final for Sep: Prior 2.8%

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation final for Sep: Prior 2.3%

