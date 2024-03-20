CANADA STOCKS-Futures steady ahead of Fed rate decision

March 20 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were little changed on Wednesday, as investors stayed away from placing big bets ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision due later in the day.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFcv1 were up 0.1% at 7:47 a.m. ET (11:47 GMT).

Investors will closely monitor the Fed's rate decision, due at 2 p.m. ET, where the central bank is widely expected to hold interest rates steady, but the focus will be on the commentary to gauge the timing of the first rate cut and the quantum of cuts in 2024.

Among sectors, the materials group, which includes Canada's precious and base metals miners, will be in focus after copper prices retreated further from an 11-month peak on worries about demand in top metals consumer China. MET/L

Gold prices also drifted lower as the U.S. dollar firmed ahead of the Fed rate decision. GOL/

Energy shares that gained in the previous session could take a hit as oil prices edged lower after hitting multi-month highs on Tuesday.

In the U.S., stock index futures were range-bound before the Fed decision. .N

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended higher on Tuesday, moving closer to a near two-year high it notched last Wednesday at 21,970.11.

In company news, Adentra ADEN.TO received a hike in price target from CIBC, while Kelt Exploration KEL.TO got a rating upgrade from TD Securities.

The National Bank of Canada raised the price target on Gildan ActivewearGIL.TO after the Canadian clothing maker's board decided to put the company up for sale and is in talks with multiple bidders.

COMMODITIES AT 7:47 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,157.1; -0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $82.61; -1.0% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $86.73; -0.7% O/R

($1= C$1.3598)

(Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.