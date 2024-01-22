CANADA STOCKS-Futures signal tepid TSX open ahead of BoC meeting

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index remained subdued on Monday, with the support from a rise in oil prices offset by a decline in metal prices, as investors grew cautious ahead of the Bank of Canada's monetary policy meeting later in the week.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFcv1 were up 0.1% at 7:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

Futures on Wall Street edged upwards after the S&P 500 .SPX posted a record-high close on Friday, driven by a rally in chipmakers and other technology stocks. .N

Energy stocks could see a rise, helped by an uptick in crude prices as traders assessed the impact of mounting geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine on oil supply. O/R

Investors look forward to the much-awaited Bank of Canada monetary policy meeting, due Wednesday, for the central bank's direction on interest rate cuts.

The BoC is expected to leave its key overnight rate unchanged this time, but stubborn inflation has delayed the timeline for the first rate cut in almost four years.

Money market participants are now pricing in just over 22% chances of a cut in borrowing costs in March, while a majority of over 56% are expecting a cut in April. 0#BOCWATCH

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 149.79 points, or 0.7%, at 20,906.52 on Friday, despite logging a weekly decline. .TO

In corporate news, Canadian apparel maker Gildan Activewear GIL.TO on Sunday said it had learned activist fund Browning West, LP's purchase of the company's shares last month violated the U.S. anti-trust laws.

COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,029.1; flat GOL/

US crude CLc1: $73.74; +0.5% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $78.66; +0.1% O/R

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)

((Purvi.Agarwal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.