CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise on signs of coronavirus slowdown

Canada's main stock index futures rose on Tuesday, as oil prices jumped on hopes for a global production cut and a slowdown in infections in Europe and the United States aided sentiment.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 2.06% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's Ivey PMI data for March is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX .GSPTSE closed up 5.06% at 13,592.70 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 3.92% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 3.42% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 3.23%. .N

British cinema operator Cineworld said it has shut all its 787 cinemas across 10 countries due to the coronavirus pandemic and that it was in talks with its lenders for ongoing liquidity requirements.

The company said it was monitoring the progress of its $1.65 billion takeover of Canadian rival Cineplex CGX.TO, a deal that had led Cineworld to take on additional financing of about $2.2 billion, triggering concerns about its debt pile.

Air Canada AC.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$29 from C$37

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO: JPMorgan cuts target price to C$26 from C$27

Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO: RBC cuts target price to C$64 from C$66

Gold futures GCc2: $1,695.5; +0.68% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $26.91; +3.18% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $33.81; +2.3% O/R

1000 JOLTS job openings for Feb: Expected 6.600 mln; Prior 6.963 mln

1500 Consumer credit for Feb: Expected 14.00 bln; Prior 12.02 bln

($1= C$1.40)

