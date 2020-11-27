US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise on higher Brent crude, base metal prices

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, as Brent crude prices climbed ahead of an OPEC+ meeting early next week, while higher base metal prices further aided resource stocks.

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, as Brent crude prices climbed ahead of an OPEC+ meeting early next week, while higher base metal prices further aided resource stocks.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 0.94%, as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia are leaning towards delaying next year's planned increase in oil output, said three sources close to the OPEC+ group.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Budget balance data for September is scheduled for release at about 11:00 ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.2% higher at 17,351.34 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.19% at 7:00 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.37%.

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canada's economy could rebound faster than expected if consumer spending jumps in the wake of a successful coronavirus vaccination effort, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Thursday.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1807.3; -0.08% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $45.41; -0.66% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $48.25; +0.94% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.30)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular