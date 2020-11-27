CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise on higher Brent crude, base metal prices

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, as Brent crude prices climbed ahead of an OPEC+ meeting early next week, while higher base metal prices further aided resource stocks.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 0.94%, as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia are leaning towards delaying next year's planned increase in oil output, said three sources close to the OPEC+ group.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Budget balance data for September is scheduled for release at about 11:00 ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.2% higher at 17,351.34 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.19% at 7:00 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.37%.

Canada's economy could rebound faster than expected if consumer spending jumps in the wake of a successful coronavirus vaccination effort, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Thursday.

Gold futures GCc2: $1807.3; -0.08% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $45.41; -0.66% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $48.25; +0.94% O/R

($1= C$1.30)

