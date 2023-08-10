CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise on China stimulus hopes; US inflation data in focus

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index advanced on Thursday as metal prices gained on bets of more economic stimulus in China, while investors awaited U.S. inflation readings for clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.6% at 7:01 a.m. ET (1101 GMT). The underlying benchmark index .GSPTSE closed 0.34% higher on Wednesday.

Copper prices rose on a softer dollar ahead of U.S. inflation data and hopes of more stimulus in China after data showed the country's economy entered into deflation in July. MET/L

Meanwhile, U.S. futures rose ahead of consumer price index report due at 8:30 a.m ET. Traders put the chance of no rate hike at the Fed's policy meeting in September at 86.5%, according to CME FedWatch Tool. .N

July CPI is likely to increase 0.2%, after a similar rise in the previous month.

Gold also firmed, while crude prices slipped as U.S. inflation test loomed. GOL/O/R

Algonquin Power & Utilities AQN.TO said it was considering a sale of its renewable energy business, while among company earnings, Canadian Tire Corp CTCa.TO reported a drop in quarterly revenue.

Canada's largest insurer Manulife Financial MFC.TO reported better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, while pot-producer Canopy Growth WEED.TO again raised going concern doubts.

Two of Canada's biggest pension funds are exploring options including a sale of Cubico Sustainable Investments that could value the renewable energy firm at about $6 billion or more, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

COMMODITIES AT 7:01 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,926.1; +0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $84.14; -0.3% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $87.41; -0.2% O/R

($1= C$1.3399)

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com))

