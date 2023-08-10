News & Insights

US Markets
AQN

CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise on China stimulus hopes; US inflation data in focus

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

August 10, 2023 — 08:16 am EDT

Written by Siddarth S for Reuters ->

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index advanced on Thursday as metal prices gained on bets of more economic stimulus in China, while investors awaited U.S. inflation readings for clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.6% at 7:01 a.m. ET (1101 GMT). The underlying benchmark index .GSPTSE closed 0.34% higher on Wednesday.

Copper prices rose on a softer dollar ahead of U.S. inflation data and hopes of more stimulus in China after data showed the country's economy entered into deflation in July. MET/L

Meanwhile, U.S. futures rose ahead of consumer price index report due at 8:30 a.m ET. Traders put the chance of no rate hike at the Fed's policy meeting in September at 86.5%, according to CME FedWatch Tool. .N

July CPI is likely to increase 0.2%, after a similar rise in the previous month.

Gold also firmed, while crude prices slipped as U.S. inflation test loomed. GOL/O/R

Algonquin Power & Utilities AQN.TO said it was considering a sale of its renewable energy business, while among company earnings, Canadian Tire Corp CTCa.TO reported a drop in quarterly revenue.

Canada's largest insurer Manulife Financial MFC.TO reported better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, while pot-producer Canopy Growth WEED.TO again raised going concern doubts.

Two of Canada's biggest pension funds are exploring options including a sale of Cubico Sustainable Investments that could value the renewable energy firm at about $6 billion or more, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

COMMODITIES AT 7:01 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,926.1; +0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $84.14; -0.3% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $87.41; -0.2% O/R

($1= C$1.3399)

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AQN
MFC
WEED

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.