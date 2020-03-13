CANADA STOCKS-Futures rebound as oil prices rise

March 13 (Reuters) - TSX futures gained on Friday as oil prices rose, after the index closed at a record low in the previous session on escalating coronavirus concerns.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 3.45% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The S&P/TSX composite Index .GSPTSE, closed down 12.3% at 12,508.45 on Thursday, its biggest drop according to Refinitiv Eikon data going back to June 1979.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 4.55% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 4.86% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 5.46%. .N

However, oil prices and global stock indexes were set for their worst weekly drubbing since the 2008 financial crisis.

Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy HSE.TO followed rivals and cut its 2020 capital spending budget by C$900 million on Thursday, citing challenging global market conditions.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in isolation for two weeks after his wife, Sophie, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, and the outbreak prompted the province of Ontario to shutter schools to limit the spread.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO: RBC cuts price target to C$361 from C$391

Premium Brands Holdings PBH.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts price target to C$103 from C$110

Transalta Renewables RNW.TO: National Bank of Canada raises rating to "outperform" from "sector perform"

Gold futures GCc2: $1586; -0.27% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $33.11; +5.11% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $35.1; +5.66% O/R

0830 Import prices mm for Feb: Expected -0.8%; prior 0.0%

0830 Export prices mm for Feb: Expected -0.4%; prior 0.7%

0830 Import prices yy for Feb: Prior 0.3%

1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Mar: Expected 95.0; prior 101.0

1000 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for Mar: Expected 112.0; prior 114.8

1000 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for Mar: Expected 88.2; prior 92.1

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation preliminary for Mar: Prior 2.4%

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation preliminary for Mar: Prior 2.3%

($1= C$1.38)

