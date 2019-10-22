Companies

CANADA STOCKS-Futures higher after PM Trudeau holds onto power

Nachiket Tekawade Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index futures were higher on Tuesday after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals were re-elected in a closely fought election.

October 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures were higher on Tuesday after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals were re-elected in a closely fought election.

Trudeau hung onto power after an election on Monday that saw his government reduced to a minority, but aides predicted he would be able to govern for two years without many problems.

Canadian PM's Liberals only won 156 seats, a decrease of 21, preliminary results showed.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.21% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Retail sales data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 0.25% to 16,418.45 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 0.03% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 0.13%. .N

Canada's biggest bank, RBC, forecast more pressure for domestic oil storage and pipeline businesses on Tuesday after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals retained power but were stripped to a minority government that will need the support of a smaller left-leaning party to govern.

Bombardier BBDb.TO on Monday unveiled its revamped Liberty Learjet 75 corporate plane, betting that extra legroom and a lower price tag would help the Canadian company beat back competition from Embraer SA's EMBR3.SA market leading model.

Orla Mining Ltd OLA.TO: CIBC raises to "outperformer" from "neutral"

CCL Industries Inc CCLb.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$68 from C$69

Imperial Oil Ltd IMO.TO: Goldman Sachs cuts target price to C$37 from C$39

Gold futures GCc2: $1486.4; +0.15% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $53.6; +0.54% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $59.27; +0.53% O/R

1000 Existing home sales for Sep: Expected 5.45 mln; Prior 5.49 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Sep: Expected -0.7%; Prior 1.3%

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Oct: Prior -9

1000 Rich Fed Services Index for Oct: Prior 6

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Oct: Prior -14

($1= C$1.31)

(Reporting by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Nachiket.tekawade@thomsonreuters.com))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

