CANADA STOCKS-Futures gain as global lockdowns slowly ease

April 28 (Reuters) - Canada stocks futures were up on Tuesday as investors closely watched measures taken to ease coronavirus-led lockdowns across the world.

Several states in neighbouring U.S. allowed businesses to reopen after a near total halt in activity to contain the outbreak.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.69% at 7:10 a.m. ET (11:10 a.m. GMT).

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 1.54% to 14,642.11 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 1.34%, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 1.2% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 1.13%. .N

Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO, CNI.N beat analysts' estimates for first-quarter profit on Monday driven by crude-by-rail shipments and withdrew its full-year 2020 forecast following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Floods have forced mandatory evacuations in parts of Fort McMurray, the hub for Canada's oil sands industry, even as the province of Alberta tries to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO: RBC raises target price to C$112 from C$107

CGI Inc GIBa.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$100 from C$116

Linamar Corp LNR.TO: RBC cuts target price to C$36 from C$37

Gold futures GCc2: $1713; +0.02% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $11.46; -10.33% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $20.14; +0.75% O/R

0830 Advance goods trade balance for Mar: Prior -$59.89 bln

0830 Wholesale inventories advance for Mar: Prior -0.7%

0830 Retail inventories ex-auto advance for Mar: Prior 0.0%

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm SA for Feb: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.3%

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm NSA for Feb: Prior 0.0%

0900 Caseshiller 20 yy for Feb: Expected 3.3%; Prior 3.1%

1000 (approx.) Consumer Confidence for Apr: Expected 87.9; Prior 120.0

($1= C$1.40)

