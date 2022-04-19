CANADA STOCKS-Futures for commodity-heavy Toronto index down as crude, gold fall
April 19 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index inched lower on Tuesday, as both crude and bullion prices fell while rising U.S. bond yields kept investors on the edge.
June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.1% at 7:05 a.m. ET.
Oil prices slipped in volatile trading as investors weighed demand concerns against tight global supplies, while bullion edged lower as the dollar strengthened. O/RGOL/
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.1% higher at 21,878.41 on Monday. .TO
Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 29 points, or 0.08%, at 7:05 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 5.25 points, or 0.12%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 had shed 24.75 points, or 0.18%. .N
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA
Altagas Ltd ALA.TO: J.P. Morgan raises target price to C$34 from C$31
Capstone Copper Corp CS.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts to "sector perform" from "outperform"
Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target to C$65 from C$60
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures GCc2: $1977; -0.33% GOL/
US crude CLc1: $106.78; -1.32% O/R
Brent crude LCOc1: $112.03; -1% O/R
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0830 Building permits: number for Mar : Expected 1.825 mln; Prior 1.865 mln
0830 Build permits: change mm for Mar : Prior -1.6%
0830 Housing starts number for Mar : Expected 1.745 mln; Prior 1.769 mln
0830 House starts mm: change for Mar : Prior 6.8%
($1= C$1.26)
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
