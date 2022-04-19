CANADA STOCKS-Futures for commodity-heavy Toronto index down as crude, gold fall

April 19 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index inched lower on Tuesday, as both crude and bullion prices fell while rising U.S. bond yields kept investors on the edge.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.1% at 7:05 a.m. ET.

Oil prices slipped in volatile trading as investors weighed demand concerns against tight global supplies, while bullion edged lower as the dollar strengthened. O/RGOL/

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.1% higher at 21,878.41 on Monday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 29 points, or 0.08%, at 7:05 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 5.25 points, or 0.12%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 had shed 24.75 points, or 0.18%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Altagas Ltd ALA.TO: J.P. Morgan raises target price to C$34 from C$31

Capstone Copper Corp CS.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts to "sector perform" from "outperform"

Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target to C$65 from C$60

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1977; -0.33% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $106.78; -1.32% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $112.03; -1% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Building permits: number for Mar : Expected 1.825 mln; Prior 1.865 mln

0830 Build permits: change mm for Mar : Prior -1.6%

0830 Housing starts number for Mar : Expected 1.745 mln; Prior 1.769 mln

0830 House starts mm: change for Mar : Prior 6.8%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.26)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.