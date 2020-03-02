CANADA STOCKS-Futures down as virus fears eclipse stimulus hopes

March 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures fell on Monday as a rise in coronavirus cases dampened investor sentiment, despite expectations of a global policy stimulus.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 1.46% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's Markit Manufacturing PMI data is due at 9:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX index fell 2.72% to 16,263.05 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.72% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.98% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.53%. .N

AJN Resources AJN.CD has scrapped a plan to purchase a 10% stake in Congo's biggest gold mine from state-owned gold firm SOKIMO, buckling under pressure from Barrick, the operator and 45% stakeholder of the Kibali mine which opposed the deal.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in his first major climate change speech this year, will reach out on Monday to businesses, indigenous groups and citizens for help in defining his ambitious plan to cut carbon emissions, a senior government official said.

Canadian authorities on Sunday reached a tentative deal with an indigenous group in the Pacific province of British Columbia that could end solidarity protests across Canada that have been blocking rail lines and roads for weeks.

Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO has started calling back many of the 450 workers it laid off earlier this month in eastern Canada, when blockades crippled operations on strategic rail lines, according to a company email sent to customers on Friday.

Altagas Ltd ALA.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$26 from C$25

Newmont NGT.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$75 from C$66

Onex Corp ONEX.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$94 from C$97

Gold futures GCc2: $1605.1; +2.45% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $45.15; +0.87% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $50.21; +1.09% O/R

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Feb: Prior 50.8

1000 Construction spending mm for Jan: Expected 0.7%; prior -0.2%

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Feb: Expected 50.4; prior 50.9

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Feb: Expected 51.5; prior 53.3

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Feb: Prior 46.6

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Feb: Prior 52.0

($1= C$1.34)

