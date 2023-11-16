CANADA STOCKS-Futures dip on weak crude prices; housing data on tap

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resources-heavy stock index edged lower on Thursday, tracking a dip in crude prices, while investors also exercised caution ahead of domestic housing data.

Contracts tied to crude prices extended losses from the previous session as signals of higher supply from the United States ran into concerns of lackluster energy demand from China. O/R

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 inched -0.1% lower at 6:46 a.m. ET (1146 GMT).

Gold prices limited declines on the resource-heavy index, rising as the yield on U.S. Treasury notes edged lower on market expectations that the Federal Reserve is done with its rate hike cycle.

On the economic data front, October housing starts data is due at 8:15 a.m. ET, where economists expect 252,900 new privately owned houses on which construction has been started, compared with 270,500 rise in the previous month.

On Wednesday, the TSX recorded its fifth straight day of rise as optimism that interest rates have peaked boosted technology shares, while food retailers lost ground after reporting quarterly results. .TO

On the company front, the CEO of Canada's Onex Corp-backed ONEX.TO WestJet Airlines said airfares to popular international leisure destinations should cost less this winter and next summer than a year ago as carriers add capacity.

Retailer Loblaw L.TO will also be in focus after labor union Unifor said more than 1,200 members at Loblaw-owned No Frills stores could be on strike effective 12:01 a.m. on November 20.

Across the border, dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 7 points, or 0.02% at 11:46 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 2.75 points, or 0.06%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 33 points, or 0.21%. .N

COMMODITIES AT 6:46 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,968.6; +0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $76.47; -0.3% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $81.02; -0.2% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

Weekly jobless claims due at 8:30 a.m. ET

October industrial production due at 9:15 a.m. ET

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.3707)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bangalore; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.