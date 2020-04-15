CANADA STOCKS-Futures dip on recession fears, investors await BoC rate decision

April 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures dipped on Wednesday, as oil prices plunged and the International Monetary Fund's warning of possibly the worst global recession this year since the 1930s hit markets across the world.

Investors will watch out for the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision at 10:00 a.m. ET, where policymakers are expected to leave rates unchanged.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 1.59% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.3% higher at 14,258.43 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 1.52% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 1.79% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 1.19%. .N

Shaw Communications SJRb.TO said on Tuesday it would temporarily lay off about 10% of its workforce, or about 1,000 employees, as the Canadian telecom services provider looks to weather the uncertain business conditions driven by the coronavirus crisis.

Altagas Ltd ALA.TO: Scotiabank raises to sector outperform from sector perform

OrganiGram Holdings Inc OGI.TO: CIBC cuts to neutral from outperformer

Transcontinental Inc TCLa.TO: RBC cuts target price to C$17 from C$23

Gold futures GCc2: $1,736.7; -1.27% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $19.59; -2.59% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $28.51; -3.68% O/R

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for Apr: Expected -35.00; Prior -21.50

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Mar: Expected -4.8%; Prior -0.4%

0830 Retail sales mm for Mar: Expected -8.0%; Prior -0.5%

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for Mar: Prior -0.2%

0830 Retail control for Mar: Expected -2.0%; Prior 0.0%

0915 Industrial production mm for Mar: Expected -4.0%; Prior 0.6%

0915 Capacity utilization SA for Mar: Expected 73.8%; Prior 77.0%

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Mar: Expected -3.2%; Prior 0.1%

1000 Business inventories mm for Feb: Expected -0.4%; Prior -0.1%

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Apr: Expected 55; Prior 72

