CANADA STOCKS-Financials weigh as TSX posts August decline

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

August 31, 2023 — 04:34 pm EDT

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Fergal Smith

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged lower on Thursday to extend its monthly decline, as losses for financial and gold mining stocks offset a jump in the shares of e-commerce company Shopify SHOP.TO and investors weighed an uncertain economic outlook.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 37.7 points, or 0.2%, at 20,292.62. For the month, it was down 1.6%.

"We have seen a lot of volatility over the month," said Michael Sprung, president at Sprung Investment Management. "What that reflects is the uncertainty in the market. We're still fighting the potential idea of a recession."

The heavily-weighted financials sector fell 0.7%, with shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of CommerceCM.TO ending 3.2% lower after the bank missed estimates for quarterly profit.

"Even though quality stocks (such as dividend-paying financials and utilities) have not entirely participated with the market as interest rates have gone up ... I think it's a relatively more secure and stable place to be," Sprung said.

Industrials lost 0.8% and the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was down 0.6%.

In contrast, technology climbed 2.8%, led by a gain of 10.7% for Shopify after the company said Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O would release an app in Shopify's app ecosystem that would give U.S.-based merchants access to Amazon's "Buy with Prime" option.

Healthcare also outperformed, rising 2.3%, as the United States' move to ease curbs on marijuana boosted pot producers.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Shilpi Majumdar)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
