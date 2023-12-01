CANADA STOCKS-Financials, technology drag TSX lower at open

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, with financials and technology stocks leading declines as investors assessed the latest batch of economic data and the last of the big bank earnings.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 76.85 points, or 0.38%, at 20,159.44.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

