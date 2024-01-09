CANADA STOCKS-Financials, tech stocks drag TSX at open

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, dragged by financial and technology stocks, as investors stayed cautious ahead of U.S. inflation data this week that would offer clues on the timing of interest rate cuts.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 85.28 points, or 0.4%, at 20,989.63.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar)

