CANADA STOCKS-Financials, tech boost Toronto stocks on hopes of end to Fed rate hikes

July 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index inched higher on Thursday, helped by financials and technology stocks on optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve's recent rate hike might be the last in its tightening cycle.

At 10:24 a.m. ET (1424 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 19.3 points, or 0.09%, at 20,580.94.

The Fed raised rates by 25 basis points (bps) as expected on Wednesday. The European Central Bank followed suit, dialling up the possibility of a pause in its tightening campaign as well.

"Markets are anticipating an end to the global tightening cycle within months. Ultimately this is a relief to markets," Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay.

Both central banks kept options open for another rate hike in September.

"There is the potential for at least one more hike from each of the major central banks, if we do see inflation proved more persistent than expected," Schamotta added.

Heavily-weighted financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.4% on Fed optimism.

Rate-sensitive technology stocks .SPTTTK climbed 1.3%, led by a more than 17% jump in shares of Celestica CLS.TO after the electronics company reported quarterly results.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.3% as precious metal prices slipped over 1%, weighed by a stronger dollar. GOL/

Precious metal miners Endeavour Silver EDR.TO and First Majestic Silver FR.TO fell more than 6% each and were among the top losers on the benchmark index.

Data on Canada's average weekly earnings and business barometer is due later in the day.

Canadian miner Teck Resources TECKb.TOmissed profit estimates for second-quarter profit on Thursday and lowered its annual copper production outlook.

