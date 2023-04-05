CANADA STOCKS-Financials push TSX lower at open

April 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday as TD Bank extended declines, weighing down the heavyweight financial sector, while the weak U.S. private payrolls data added to worries about a potential recession.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 36.91 points, or 0.18%, at 20,238.85.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

