CANADA STOCKS-Financials push Toronto stocks lower at open; Fed minutes in focus

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the market open on Wednesday, hurt by financials shares, while investors awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's July policy meeting to assess the interest rate trajectory.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 34.58 points, or 0.17%, at 19,865.21.

