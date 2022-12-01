CANADA STOCKS-Financials, materials push TSX higher

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday supported by financials and commodity-linked stocks, while Canadian manufacturing data for November rose from the previous month.

At 09:33 a.m. ET (1433 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 104.98 points, or 0.51%, at 20,558.24, touching close to six-month highs.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

