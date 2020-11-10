US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-Financials lift TSX as investors cheer vaccine developments

Canada's main stock index hit a one-month high on Tuesday, led by gains in financial shares, as positive COVID-19 vaccine developments boosted hopes of a faster economic revival.

* Canadian drug developer Medicago said on Tuesday a combination of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine and GlaxoSmithKline's GSK.L vaccine booster produced virus-neutralizing antibodies in all healthy volunteers in an early-stage study.

* At 9:48 a.m. ET (1448 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 36.65 points, or 0.22%, at 16,512.51.

* Financials .SPTTFS gained 0.8%, the most among the three major sectors trading higher.

* Energy stocks .SPTTEN rose 0.6% as crude prices jumped about 1.5% as hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine could be on the horizon outweighed the expected negative impact on fuel demand from new lockdowns to contain the virus. O/R

* Limiting market gains, material stocks .GSPTTMT, which include precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell 0.5%.

* Endeavour Mining Corp EDV.TO fell 4.07% after the company said it was in talks with fellow West African-focused gold mining company Teranga Gold TGZ.TO over a potential merger, as it looks to add heft at a time of soaring gold prices.

* On the TSX, 117 issues were higher, while 100 issues declined for a 1.17-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 35.98 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Sleep Country Canada Holdings ZZZ.TO, which jumped 13.6%, after reporting improved quarterly sales.

* Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO fell 23.3%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Kinaxis Inc KXS.TO, down 6.7%.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 10 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 63.11 million shares.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Amy Caren Daniel)

