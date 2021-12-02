CANADA STOCKS-Financials lift Toronto index at open

US Markets

Amal S Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index rebounded on Thursday from a seven-week low hit in the previous session, as financials gained after major lenders Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their dividends.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 14.78 points, or 0.07%, at 20,479.38.

