CANADA STOCKS-Financials lift Toronto index at open

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rebounded on Thursday from a seven-week low hit in the previous session, as financials gained after major lenders Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their dividends.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 14.78 points, or 0.07%, at 20,479.38.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.