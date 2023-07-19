CANADA STOCKS-Financials help lift Toronto market to 2-month high

By Fergal Smith

July 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday to more than two-month highs as investors grew more optimistic about the economic outlook, with heavily-weighted financials among the sectors that gained ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 114.6 points, or 0.6%, at 20,491.17, its highest closing level since May 15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 index also rose, helped by gains for some bank stocks after reporting corporate earnings.

"It doesn't look like we will see a major credit crunch anytime soon and that could mean good news for the recovery that takes hold next year," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

The stock market rally has come amid signs of easing price pressures in developed economies, including Canada. Data on Tuesday showed that Canadian inflation eased in June to a 27-month low of 2.8% in June.

The TSX's financials sector, which accounts for 29% of the index's market capitalization, rose 0.7%, while interest-rate sensitive sectors such as real estate and utilities also advanced.

Real estate rose 1.2% and utilities was up 0.9%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal and Shilpi Majumdar)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.