CANADA STOCKS-Financials, energy stocks lead TSX higher at open

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday as energy stocks rose on higher crude prices and financials gained on upbeat big bank earnings, while investors parsed through more domestic and U.S. economic data.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 91.98 points, or 0.46%, at 20,208.18.

