CANADA STOCKS-Financials, energy drag TSX at the open on SVB contagion fears

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

March 13, 2023 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

March 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Monday, as tremors of U.S. regulators closing Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) continued to knock down financials, while energy stocks fell on lower oil prices.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 265.86 points, or 1.34%, at 19,509.06.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

