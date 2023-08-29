News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-Financials drag TSX lower at open

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

August 29, 2023 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by Siddarth S for Reuters ->

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at market open on Tuesday, weighed down by financials stocks, as shares of Bank of Montreal dropped after the Canadian lender missed quarterly profit estimates.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 10.81 points, or 0.05%, at 20,014.33.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru, Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

