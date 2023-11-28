CANADA STOCKS-Financials drag TSX at open; First Quantum slides

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday as financials fell on Bank of Nova Scotia's profit miss, while First Quantum Minerals slumped after a Panama court ruled its Panama copper mine contract as unconstitutional.

At 9:37 a.m. ET (14:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 64.85 points, or 0.32%, at 19,967.81.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((shashwat.chauhan@thomsonreuters.com))

