CANADA STOCKS-Financials drag TSX at open

March 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Friday, dragged down by losses in financial stocks as fears of a global banking meltdown continued to spook investors.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 87.72 points, or 0.45%, at 19,451.29.

