CANADA STOCKS-Financials, consumer staples drag TSX at the open, energy caps losses

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, hurt by declines in the financial and consumer staples sectors, but energy stocks helped cap losses on higher crude prices.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 13.06 points, or 0.06%, at 20,472.6.

