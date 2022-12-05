US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Financials, consumer staples drag TSX at the open, energy caps losses

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

December 05, 2022 — 09:33 am EST

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, hurt by declines in the financial and consumer staples sectors, but energy stocks helped cap losses on higher crude prices.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 13.06 points, or 0.06%, at 20,472.6.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.