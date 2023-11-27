CANADA STOCKS-Financials, consumer discretionary drag TSX lower at open

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, with consumer discretionary and financial stocks leading declines, as investors braced for a barrage of global economic data and domestic big bank earnings later this week.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 35.58 points, or 0.18%, at 20,067.53.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.