CANADA STOCKS-Energy, Teck Resources help lift TSX for seventh day

April 3 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index rose on Monday to its highest closing level in nearly four weeks as a surge in oil prices boosted energy shares and Teck Resources rejected a buyout offer from Glencore.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 178.39 points, or 0.9%, at 20,278.28, its seventh straight day of gains and its highest closing level since March 8.

Energy, which accounts for about 19% of the Toronto market's market capitalization, rose 5.4% as U.S. crude oil futuresCLc1 settled 6.3% higher at $84.93. Oil jumped after the OPEC+ group jolted markets with plans to cut more production.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.2% as gold prices rose and after the shares of Teck Resources LtdTECKb.TO soared 18.7%

The copper and zinc miner rejected an unsolicited $22.5 billion bid from Glencore Plc GLEN.L, citing a reluctance to expose its shareholders to thermal coal, oil, LNG and related sectors.

"Teck is up because usually the company offering to buy may come back a second time and sweeten the deal," said Allan Small, senior investment adviser at Allan Small Financial Group.

Bucking the trend, the tech sector dropped 0.7% and utilities ended 0.9% lower.

