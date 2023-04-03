US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Energy, Teck Resources help lift TSX for seventh day

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

April 03, 2023 — 04:23 pm EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian and Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Johann M Cherian and Fergal Smith

April 3 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index rose on Monday to its highest closing level in nearly four weeks as a surge in oil prices boosted energy shares and Teck Resources rejected a buyout offer from Glencore.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 178.39 points, or 0.9%, at 20,278.28, its seventh straight day of gains and its highest closing level since March 8.

Energy, which accounts for about 19% of the Toronto market's market capitalization, rose 5.4% as U.S. crude oil futuresCLc1 settled 6.3% higher at $84.93. Oil jumped after the OPEC+ group jolted markets with plans to cut more production.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.2% as gold prices rose and after the shares of Teck Resources LtdTECKb.TO soared 18.7%

The copper and zinc miner rejected an unsolicited $22.5 billion bid from Glencore Plc GLEN.L, citing a reluctance to expose its shareholders to thermal coal, oil, LNG and related sectors.

"Teck is up because usually the company offering to buy may come back a second time and sweeten the deal," said Allan Small, senior investment adviser at Allan Small Financial Group.

Bucking the trend, the tech sector dropped 0.7% and utilities ended 0.9% lower.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru and Fergal Smith in Toronto Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.