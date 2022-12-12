US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Energy, tech stocks support TSX at the open

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

December 12, 2022 — 09:42 am EST

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened slightly higher on Monday, led by gains in energy and technology stocks, ahead of key interest rate decisions from major central banks this week.

At 9:36 a.m. ET (14:36 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 20.51 points, or 0.1%, at 19,967.58.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

