CANADA STOCKS-Energy, tech stocks support TSX at the open

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened slightly higher on Monday, led by gains in energy and technology stocks, ahead of key interest rate decisions from major central banks this week.

At 9:36 a.m. ET (14:36 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 20.51 points, or 0.1%, at 19,967.58.

