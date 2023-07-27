CANADA STOCKS-Energy, tech stocks push TSX higher at open

July 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, driven by energy and technology stocks and on optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve's recent rate hike might be the last in its tightening cycle.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 43.61 points, or 0.21%, at 20,605.25.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

