CANADA STOCKS-Energy, tech stocks push TSX higher at open

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Thursday, as an upbeat mood on Wall Street spilled over, while higher crude prices helped energy stocks gain.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 67.36 points, or 0.33%, at 20,666.96.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.