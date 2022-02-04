CANADA STOCKS-Energy, tech stocks lift Toronto index

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday and was on track for its best weekly performance since late December, with energy and technology stocks leading gains.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 100.17 points, or 0.47%, at 21,194.18.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.