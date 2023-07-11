News & Insights

US Markets
SHOP

CANADA STOCKS-Energy, tech boosts TSX ahead of BoC decision, U.S. inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

July 11, 2023 — 10:38 am EDT

Written by Siddarth S and Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

By Siddarth S and Shashwat Chauhan

July 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, led by gains in energy and information technology stocks,while investors looked forward to U.S. inflation data and the Bank of Canada's (BoC) verdict on monetary policy on Wednesday.

At 9:56 a.m. ET (1356 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 30.95 points, or 0.16%, at 19,853.4.

The BoC's policy meeting will be on the radar as the central bank is widely expected to deliver another 25-basis-point hike on Wednesday after data last week hinted at a robust jobs market.

"We think that tomorrow we're going to see a rate hike," said Angelo Kourkafas, senior investment strategist at Edward Jones.

"But investors likely realize that the BoC is nearing the end of its tightening campaign, so potentially, tomorrow's rate hike could be the last one of the cycle," he said.

Wall Street brokerages J.P.Morgan and Citigroup now expect the BoC to hike its lending rate by 25 bps to 5% on Wednesday, while Bank of America expected the Canadian central bank to hold rates steady.

U.S consumer prices data due on Wednesday will be keenly watched amid recent hopes that the Fed's rate hikes are almost at an end.

Technology stocks .SPTTTK rebounded to gain 0.5% as Shopify SHOP.TO rose over 1% after announcing a partnership with U.S. streaming device maker Roku ROKU.O.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes the country's major miners, gained 0.3% as prices of most industrial metals were on the rise on a softer dollar. MET/LFRX/

Shares of TransAlta Corp TA.TO fell 5.64%, hitting its lowest level in over three months after the Canadian electric utility firm said it will buy the rest of the stake it does not own in TransAlta Renewables Inc RNW.TO, in a cash-and-stock deal valued at C$1.38 billion ($1.04 billion).

Shares of TransAlta Renewables soared 17.8% to the top of the TSX.

($1 = 1.3269 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Siddarth S and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Pooja Desai)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHOP
ROKU
RNW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.