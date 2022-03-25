CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks set TSX on pace to post fifth week of gains

By Amal S

March 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was set to post its fifth straight week of gains, with the energy sector up more than 6% as supply concerns sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine underpinned crude prices.

However, at 9:48 a.m. ET (13:48 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 3.35 points, or 0.02%, at 21,934.54, pressured by weakness in technology stocks.

The technology group fell 0.9%, with e-commerce company Shopify Inc SHOP.TO down 1.9%, tracking weakness in the U.S. tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC index.

"This week we're just kind of still drifting, but next week we might start to see some directions emerge," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

"For a lot of financial companies, it's the end of the fiscal year, so we may start to see more news and positioning."

Limiting declines on the day, the healthcare sector, which includes cannabis producers, jumped 4.6% after pot stocks received retail investors' interest as the U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to consider a cannabis decriminalization bill next week.

The TSX has outperformed many global benchmarks this year, helped mainly by commodity-linked stocks. The index has gained 0.5% this week.

The energy sector .SPTTEN is set to post a 6.2% jump for the week, while the materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, is set to log a 2% rise. O/R

"The current bonanza (for commodity producers) may not last forever as we move to an equilibrium of higher prices being offset by higher costs," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital.

On the economic front, domestic factory sales most likely rose 3.7% in February from January, largely driven by higher sales in the motor vehicle, petroleum and coal, and wood industries, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate.

