CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks put TSX on course for fourth month of gains

May 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit a fresh record high on Monday and was on course for a fourth month of gains as a jump in oil prices lifted energy stocks.

* At 09:43 a.m. ET (13:43 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 34.49 points, or 0.17%, at 19,886.67. The benchmark was on course to end May with a near 4% gain.

* Energy stocks .SPTTEN climbed 1.7% to lead sectoral gains as U.S. crude CLc1 prices and Brent crude LCOc1 added 1.4% each. O/R

* A Reuters poll of strategists predicted that the main index will climb above the 20,000 mark by the end of 2021 as a recovery in the global economy from the coronavirus crisis boosts the outlook for resource stocks.

* Data showed Canada's current account balance was a surplus of C$1.18 billion ($977.47 million) in the first quarter, from a revised C$5.27 billion deficit in the fourth quarter of 2020, due to higher trade in goods and services.

* Cloud-based software maker Dye & Durham Ltd DND.TO jumped 18.0% to the top of TSX as a management-led shareholder group offered to acquire the company for about C$3.4 billion ($2.8 billion).

* Energy firm Pieridae Energy Ltd PEA.TO rose 2.4% after the company said it hired Japanese lender MUFG Bank to help raise $10 billion for its proposed Goldboro liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Nova Scotia.

* Dundee Precious Metals <DPM.TO> fell 4.4%, the most on the TSX, after it agreed to buy INV Metals Inc INV.TO, which soared 51%. The second biggest decliner was Cronos Group Inc <CRON.TO>, down 3.8%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Athabasca Oil <ATH.TO>, Baytex Energy <BTE.TO> and Whitecap Resources <WCP.TO>.

* On the TSX, 136 issues were higher, while 78 issues declined for a 1.74-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 9.33 million shares traded.

* The TSX posted 9 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 63 new 52-week highs and 5 new lows, with total volume of 27.06 million shares.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.