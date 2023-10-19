News & Insights

US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks push TSX lower at open as oil prices fall

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

October 19, 2023 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by Siddarth S for Reuters ->

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday led by declines in energy stocks as oil prices dipped after the United States eased sanctions on Venezuela, while rate-sensitive real estate stocks fell on a rise in U.S. bond yields.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 23.09 points, or 0.12%, at 19,427.61.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.