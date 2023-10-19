CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks push TSX lower at open as oil prices fall

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday led by declines in energy stocks as oil prices dipped after the United States eased sanctions on Venezuela, while rate-sensitive real estate stocks fell on a rise in U.S. bond yields.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 23.09 points, or 0.12%, at 19,427.61.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

