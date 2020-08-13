CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks push TSX lower

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, weighed down by energy stocks as crude prices weakened after the International Energy Agency cut its 2020 forecast for oil demand due to coronavirus-led travel restrictions.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 16.67 points, or 0.1%, at 16,558.61.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.