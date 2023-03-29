US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks push TSX higher; Dollarama jumps

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

March 29, 2023 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

March 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index extended gains on Wednesday helped by gains in energy stocks, while discount store chain Dollarama jumped over 3% after posting a quarterly revenue beat.

At 9:34 a.m. ET (1334 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 143.74 points, or 0.73%, at 19,801.27.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

