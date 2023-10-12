CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks push TSX higher at open, markets analyse US CPI data

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, boosted by energy and materials stocks tracking higher prices of most commodities, while U.S. September core inflation came in line with expectations, cementing bets for a rate hike pause.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 17.61 points, or 0.09%, at 19,681.45.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

