News & Insights

US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks lift TSX higher at open

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

November 10, 2023 — 09:36 am EST

Written by Khushi Singh for Reuters ->

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index climbed at open on Friday, supported by a rise in energy stocks on higher oil prices, while a slip in treasury yields lifted rate-sensitive sectors higher.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 46.04 points, or 0.24%, at 19633.45.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.