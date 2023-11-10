CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks lift TSX higher at open

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index climbed at open on Friday, supported by a rise in energy stocks on higher oil prices, while a slip in treasury yields lifted rate-sensitive sectors higher.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 46.04 points, or 0.24%, at 19633.45.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.