CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks lift TSX at open as oil prices gain

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, buoyed by gains in energy stocks as oil prices rose by more than $1, while a sell-off in materials stocks capped gains.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 63.46 points, or 0.32%, at 19,619.61.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.