CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks lift TSX at open

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Toronto stocks rose at open on Thursday, helped by energy stocks tracking higher oil prices, while investors assessed the path ahead for interest rates after the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish tone.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 77.79 points, or 0.39%, at 19,976.86.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

