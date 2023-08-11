CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks lift TSX as US PPI data sparks concerns of sticky inflation

By Siddarth S

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Toronto stocks inched higher in choppy trading on Friday and were set for weekly gains, after stronger-than-expected U.S. producer price data caused investors to fret over sticky inflation in the world's largest economy.

At 10:05 a.m. ET (1405 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 29.21 points, or 0.14%, at 20,372.09. The index was set to snap two consecutive weekly declines.

Data showed U.S. PPI increased 0.2% in June. On an annual basis, PPI increased 0.8% through June, while economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.7% rise.

"It would confirm that inflation is back to reasonable levels," said Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at IG Wealth Management.

"The real question is will the U.S. Federal Reserve be satisfied. From here, will it be a much slower grind or are they going to say we got to get there faster and raise rates further and that's what the market is trying to assess today."

U.S. consumer prices increased moderately in July at 3.2%, up from 3.0% in June, data showed on Wednesday, but core inflation continued to remain sticky, which worried investors on Fed's rate hike plans for the rest of 2023.

Energy sector .SPTTEN rose 0.8% as oil prices firmed, while materials gained 0.3% tracking higher gold prices. O/RGOL/

Rate-sensitive technology stocks .SPTTTK dropped 1.1% after the data.

Utilities .GSPTTUT shed over 0.6% as shares of Northland Power NPI.TO fell over 6%, after the power producer reported a drop in quarterly net income. The stock was the worst performer on the benchmark index.

Meanwhile, Air Canada AC.TO edged 0.1% higher, after the Canada's largest airline reported a better than expected quarterly profit on Friday compared with a year-ago loss.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.